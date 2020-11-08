Advertisement

Make the Most of Today’s Weather While it Lasts

By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:19 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another near-perfect mid-November day is expected in eastern Iowa to wrap up the weekend.

The only wrinkle in today’s forecast is the likelihood of some noticeably strong winds once again, similar in magnitude to what we experienced on Saturday. However, temperatures will still surge into the 70s across the area today, with a good deal of sunshine particularly early.

Monday, for the vast majority of eastern Iowa, remains dry. The chance for showers and storms only works into the picture toward the end of the day, and in the northwest. Otherwise, warm temperatures prevail again, with a strong breeze.

Monday night into Tuesday is when all of eastern Iowa can expect showers and some storms, with decent rainfall totals expected. Some areas could see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall out of this storm system.

Colder, but not cold, air returns behind the system for the remainder of the 9-day forecast. A slight chance for some rain or snow exists on Thursday, followed by another chance for rain by the start of next weekend.

