Iowa dominates Michigan State for first win of the season

By Josh Christensen
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:44 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It has been a challenging start to the season for Iowa. The Hawkeyes lost their first two games by a combined total of just five points. Then early this week, three players entered the transfer portal, plus starting wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette received a one-game suspension after an OWI last weekend.

The Hawkeyes faced the adversity head on on Saturday and dominated Michigan State 49-7 for their first win of the season.

Iowa got contributions from all three phases of the game. On offense, the Hawkeyes had a much more balanced attack with running back Tyler Goodson rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, the Hawkeyes had seven tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown by Riley Moss in the second quarter. Then on special teams, Charlie Jones, a transfer from Buffalo, returned a 54-yard punt for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Iowa has a short week with a road trip to Minnesota on Friday.

