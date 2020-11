MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City West girls swimming team claimed the regional title on Saturday with 528 points. The Trojans won nine of 11 events and set four new pool records.

Linn-Mar was the winner in the other two events. Sophomore Hayley Kimmel won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.