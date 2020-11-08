Advertisement

Cyclones overcome first half turnovers, rally to beat Baylor

Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown against Baylor with tight end...
Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown against Baylor with tight end Dylan Soehner during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 38-31. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State remained at the top of the Big 12 standings after coming from behind on Saturday to beat Baylor, 38-31.

The first half didn’t go so well for the Cyclones. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw three interceptions and Baylor converted those turnovers into 21 points. The Cyclones then trailed 24-10 early in the third quarter when Greg Eisworth muffed a fair catch on a punt, which Baylor recovered and was able to get a field goal.

After the muffed fair catch, Iowa State’s offense came to life scoring 17 points to close out the third quarter. Purdy started the rally with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar to make it a 24-17 deficit. The Cyclones came back on their next drive and Breece Hall tied the game up 24-24 with a 17-yard touchdown run. Then the Cyclones took their first lead of the game when Purdy hit Chase Allen over the middle for a 10-yard touchdown to give them a 31-24 lead.

Baylor had a chance to tie the game with a minute remaining, but Mike Rose picked off Charlie Brewer’s pass in the end zone.

Breece Hall finished with 133 yards rushing and three total touchdowns. He also surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season.

Iowa State has its final bye week next Saturday and then returns home on Nov. 21 versus Kansas State.

