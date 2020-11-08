Advertisement

Council Bluffs man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault

Richard Siemer, Jr., 40, of Council Bluffs.
Richard Siemer, Jr., 40, of Council Bluffs.(Courtesy: Pottawattamie County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for two sexual assaults.

Forty-year-old Richard Siemer Jr. was sentenced after he pled guilty to second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse as part of a deal with prosecutors. Assistant Pottawattamie County Attorney Malina Dobson said these latest crimes are the fourth and fifth sexual assault convictions on Siemer’s record.

Dobson said the most recent offenses occurred in July and August 2019 after Siemer befriended women whom he worked with and invited them to his apartment and attacked them.

Siemer will have to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

