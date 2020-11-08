Advertisement

Alex Trebek, longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dead at age 80

FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. The “Jeopardy!” veteran host's nomination for best game show host could give him for a second consecutive win in the category.(Chris Pizzello | Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KCRG) - Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the popular daytime game show “Jeopardy!" has died after a battle with cancer.

Trebek, 80, announced that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019. He said that the disease was in “near-remission” in May 2019, but later described his life as “closed-ended” in December 2019 as treatments continued.

The legendary host continued his duties with the show after his diagnosis over the next 18 months while battling the disease. Trebek’s last day in the studio for the show was on October 29, which will continue to feature new episodes hosted by him until December 25, 2020.

“This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever,” Mike Richards, “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer, said, in a statement.

Trebek was born in Sudbury, Ontario. He hosted over 8,200 episodes of “Jeopardy!,” which premiered in 1984. He is survived by his wife, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.

Posted by Jeopardy! on Sunday, November 8, 2020

