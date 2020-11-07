Area organizations work to provide Thanksgiving Meals to those in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army says they’ve seen a huge increase this year when it comes to the need for Thanksgiving meals.

Typically they serve around 300 each year in their gym at their building on C Avenue Northeast. Due to derecho damage at their facility and the pandemic that will not be happening this year. They’ve had 1,075 families reach out for assistance, whom they will be providing food-only gift cards for this year.

“We did anticipate the increase, it still though is an increase that’s been unlike any year,” Shawn DeBaar, Captain at the Salvation Army, said.

Meanwhile, leaders over at Heritage Area Agency on Aging say the usual meal they host for older people is pivoting to drive through pickups this year.

“We’ve been able to serve more people in an hour because it’s just a straight-up drive-thru thing, people don’t have a huge time commitment,” Harrison March, the community engagement coordinator at the agency, said.

While it’s too late to register for a gift card through the Salvation Army yet this season, March says it’s not too late to sign up for a pickup meal through the Heritage Area Agency on Aging. Those who wish to sign up need to do so by 1 p.m. the day before their pickup date. Thanksgiving meals will be handed out the Tuesday and Thursday prior to Thanksgiving week. The drive-thru pickups are for those over the age of 60 and their spouses. Meals are prepared by the Marion Hy-Vee.

A full list of food resources throughout the year in Linn County can be found here online.

