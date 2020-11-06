Advertisement

Woman injured in accidental shooting in Dyersville Wednesday

(MGN Image)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a 21-year-old woman was accidentally shot by her 2-year-old child with a handgun that had been left unsecured.

The incident reportedly happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday on 4th Avenue NE in Dyersville.

Officials said the woman was taken to Finley Hospital in Dubuque and later air-lifted to Iowa City.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and officials say charges are being considered or are pending.

