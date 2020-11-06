Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by 2-year-old

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Police say a woman in eastern Iowa is hospitalized after she was shot by her 2-year-old child.

The Telegraph Herald of Dubuque reports the shooting happened Wednesday night in Dyersville. Police revealed the shooting Friday morning in a news release but gave few details.

Police said investigators determined that the 21-year-old woman was shot by the toddler after the child found a handgun “that was left unsecured.”

The woman was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque hospital, then airlifted to an Iowa City hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the woman’s name and said authorities are considering whether to file charges in the case.

