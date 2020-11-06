Whitver reelected Senate majority leader

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Senate Republicans reelected Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, as Majority Leader. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, was selected as President of the Iowa Senate for the 89th General Assembly.

“For three election cycles in a row, Iowans have spoken and clearly stated they want leadership in Des Moines to conservatively manage the state budget, implement policies to encourage growth, and continue to provide tax relief for working families,” said Whitver. “It is a privilege to lead this caucus. It is a dynamic group of people who are deeply connected to their districts and I am excited to spend the next two years delivering on our promises.”

Whitver was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2010. He was chosen by Senate Republicans to preside over the Senate as President in 2016 and became Majority Leader in 2018. In 2018 he was re-elected to a four year team to represent Ankeny, Alleman and a portion of northeast Des Moines in the Iowa Senate. He resides in Ankeny with his wife, Rachel and their three children.

“It is an honor to be chosen as President of the Senate by my colleagues,” said Chapman. “This caucus embraces challenges and charts a bold, conservative path to improving this state and making it the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family. I look forward to working with all our members to implement that agenda.”

Chapman was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2012 to represent all of Guthrie and Adair Counties and portions of Dallas, Cass, and Polk counties. He resides in Adel with his wife and five children.

The Republican leadership team consists of the following Senators:

Majority Leader Senator Jack Whitver, Ankeny

President of the Senate Senator Jake Chapman, Adel

President Pro Tempore of the Senate Senator Brad Zaun, Urbandale

Majority Whip Senator Amy Sinclair, Allerton

Assistant Majority Leaders

Senator Chris Cournoyer, LeClaire

Senator Carrie Koelker, Dyersville

Senator Mark Lofgren, Muscatine

Senator Zach Whiting, Spirit Lake

