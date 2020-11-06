Tripoli schools canceled Friday due to positive COVID-19 case

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tripoli Schools canceled classes on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 case.

On Facebook, the superintendent and school nurse posted that a staff member had tested positive for the virus.

They also said the metrics for Bremer County are high. It has a positivity rate of 23.2 percent as of Friday morning.

Custodians will deep clean buildings and classrooms today.

The superintendent went on to say, “we are terribly sorry for this inconvenience, but we are hoping this mitigation, along with a three-day weekend, will help in fighting this virus.”

