Advertisement

Tripoli schools canceled Friday due to positive COVID-19 case

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tripoli Schools canceled classes on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 case.

On Facebook, the superintendent and school nurse posted that a staff member had tested positive for the virus.

They also said the metrics for Bremer County are high. It has a positivity rate of 23.2 percent as of Friday morning.

Custodians will deep clean buildings and classrooms today.

The superintendent went on to say, “we are terribly sorry for this inconvenience, but we are hoping this mitigation, along with a three-day weekend, will help in fighting this virus.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Cedar Rapids Police seeking missing woman
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
Iowa City Pancheros employee arrested after punching customer in the face

Latest News

Iowa State to limit number of fans allowed to attend basketball games
US hiring likely slowed for a 4th month as virus resurges
The head of the Fed says a stimulus package would greatly benefit the COVID-19 ravaged economy
AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end