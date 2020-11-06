Advertisement

Traer man sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for owning and distributing child pornography

A Traer, Iowa man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing videos online that depicted the sexual abuse of children.
A Traer, Iowa man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing videos online that depicted the sexual abuse of children.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Traer, Iowa man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing videos online that depicted the sexual abuse of children.

In a news release, officials said 31-year-old Kelby Fowler admitted during the guilty plea that he possessed and distributed child pornography, including at least one depiction of a child under the age of 12. Another depicted a teenage male being sexually assaulted.

Fowler admitted to possessing multiple videos showing children being sexually assaulted or raped, and that he had also sexually assaulted a child that he was babysitting.

Fowler was sentenced to 252 months in prison and a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term. He must also pay a fine of $200.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Cedar Rapids Police seeking missing woman
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
Iowa City Pancheros employee arrested after punching customer in the face

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Toddler accidentally shoots mom in Dyersville
Rita Hart leads Mariannette Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race
Romney: Trump’s election fraud claim wrong, ‘reckless’