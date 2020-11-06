Traer man sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for owning and distributing child pornography

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Traer, Iowa man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing videos online that depicted the sexual abuse of children.

In a news release, officials said 31-year-old Kelby Fowler admitted during the guilty plea that he possessed and distributed child pornography, including at least one depiction of a child under the age of 12. Another depicted a teenage male being sexually assaulted.

Fowler admitted to possessing multiple videos showing children being sexually assaulted or raped, and that he had also sexually assaulted a child that he was babysitting.

Fowler was sentenced to 252 months in prison and a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term. He must also pay a fine of $200.

