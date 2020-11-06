Rita Hart’s campaign issues statement on House District 2 race

WHEATLAND, Iowa (KCRG) - As votes continue to be counted and with the race for Iowa’s Second Congressional District too close to call, Rita Hart for Iowa campaign manager Zach Meunier issued the following statement:

“As we have said consistently, Iowans' voices must be heard and their votes accurately counted. It is thus critical that county auditors ensure all results are accurate. We understand that the county auditor of Jasper County is undertaking an administrative review to ensure that the vote totals from that county — which have been verified by Iowa’s Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and the Jasper County auditor and which show Rita Hart leading by 162 votes — are accurate. We are confident by the end of this process that Rita Hart will be the next congresswoman from Iowa’s Second District.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.