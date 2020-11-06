Records could be broken this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Highs this afternoon will be near record levels with highs soaring into the low 70s. Expect lots of sunshine as well.

Highs continue to stay above normal for the beginning of November through the weekend and it will be some great weather to get outside and enjoy before a cool down comes next week.

Our next system looks to move in by Monday and brings the chance of rain through Tuesday, where areas could pick up an inch or more of rainfall. Behind the rain, temperatures drop into the 40s. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.