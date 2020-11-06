Record highs possible this afternoon, mild through the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another sunny one with highs into the 70s. These readings will be warm enough to likely set new daily record highs for Iowa City, Dubuque and Cedar Rapids. Waterloo will be very close.

Plan on the mild air to last through the weekend with stronger south winds developing. Early next week, a cold front is still on track to move in and bring a good chance of rain and thunderstorms. It still looks like most of the area will pick up an inch or more of rain. Look for seasonably cooler temperatures to settle in behind the front. Have a great weekend!

