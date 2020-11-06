Petition forces Dubuque restaurant to close down

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - “I am shocked... The community will be having a big loss because people like to gather and be with their friends and family.”

That seemed to be the sentiment among many residents in Dubuque’s South Grandview neighborhood after the owners of the Milk House announced on social media that they would be closing down the restaurant the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Alison Fuller, one of the owners, said this location is the only one that works for her restaurant, but that forces against her are forcing her to close this month.

“So we wrote that into our lease, that we would be expanding to the upstairs, we would be expanding to the outdoors, we would be expanding that outdoor seating into the parking lot, adding things like the smoker to add barbecue to our menu,” she explained.

Fuller applied for a conditional use permit through the city to make the expansions permanent.

That was when the problems started.

“The city has been incredibly helpful, but they had to send notice to the neighbors to let them know what they were applying for," she said.

According to her, that is when neighbors started a petition to stop the expansion.

They cited increased traffic and noise as concerns and hired an attorney.

Fuller said that. at a meeting with the city’s Zoning Board, the game changed.

“What came to light was that we had been operating in this location when it is not even zoned to be a restaurant," she said. “We came into our agreement on the lease here assuming that it was zoned properly and it is not.”

The city would have to rezone the property before considering the expansion request, but Fuller is not optimistic.

“The petition carries weight," she explained. "When a group of neighbors comes with that petition it influences the decision of the city; it has to.”

TV9 spoke to some of the people who signed the petition. They said their intention was never to get the Milk House shut down.

