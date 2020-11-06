One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids Thursday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said a shooting injured a 34-year-old man on the city’s southeast side.

It happened in the 400 block of 18th Street at around 10 p.m.

Police said they processed the crime scene and spoke to neighbors.

The victim later showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg at Hawkeye Convenience at 1581 1st Avenue SE.

He is expected to recover.

There have been no arrests.

