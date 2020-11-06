Advertisement

Omaha police arrest man suspected of ramming Iowa police car

(KAIT-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, on suspicion of purposely ramming a police car in the western Iowa city of Council Bluffs, then leading officers on a high-speed chase through both cities.

Council Bluffs police say in a news release that the incident happened early Thursday morning, when an officer stopped Garrett Knipe, of Tipton, Iowa.

The officer reported that as he approached Knipe’s car, Knipe put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the officer’s cruiser before speeding off.

The officer was not injured. Police say Knipe eluded Council Bluffs officers as he sped through city streets at over 100 mph before he crossed the Missouri River into Omaha, where he was eventually stopped and arrested.

