CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The defending champion Mount Vernon Mustangs fell to the Osage Green Devils in their bid for a repeat on Thursday afternoon 3-0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-20).

With the win, Osage claims the 3A state title while the Mustangs finish runner-up with a 32-7 final record.

