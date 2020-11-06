Marion Public Library to close Uptown Branch for two weeks

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Public Library is temporarily closing its Uptown Branch at 1064 7th Avenue for the next two weeks. The closure is prompted by an uptick in COVID-19 virus activity in the area and a desire to minimize potential community spread.

The library anticipates reopening this location on Nov. 21 but will continue to monitor virus activity.

The Technology Station at the Marion Columbus Club, 5650 Kacena Avenue, remains open. Computers, printers and the Iowa DOT kiosk are available at this location.

Marion Public Library materials may be returned to any of the other libraries in the Metro Library Network or at any Hy-Vee grocery store in the metro area.

Staff remain available by phone or email and other library services continue to be available online.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.