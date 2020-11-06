Advertisement

Liberty falls to Ankeny 3-1 to finish as 5A runner-up

Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Ankeny Hawketttes defeated the Liberty Lightning 3-1 on Thursday afternoon to win the class 5A state championship. Ankeny started out fast with a 25-21 win in set one, following by a 25-17 victory in set two. The Lightning battled back in set three with a 25-21 win before eventually falling in the fourth set 25-19.

With the loss, the Lightning finish their season with the best finish in program history and a 24-3 record.

