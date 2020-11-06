Iowa’s elected officials, candidates for office react as President Trump questions integrity of election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP & KCRG) - With votes still being counted across the nation, President Donald Trump is seeking to undermine confidence in the nation’s election. From the White House Thursday night, he threw out baseless accusations about the integrity of the results in his race against Democrat Joe Biden.

Hours earlier, Biden offered reassurances that the counting could be trusted, projecting a more presidential appearance while urging patience from Americans. Meanwhile, election officials in key battlegrounds pressed ahead on Thursday with vote counting, two days after Election Day. Biden appeared to be pushing closer to winning the presidency, while Trump’s path to reelection has become very narrow though still possible.

KCRG-TV9 has reached out to several of Iowa’s elected officials and candidates for a response to the President’s remarks on the election. Below are the responses received as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday:

Office of U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley (R):

“It is up to local and state election officials to certify results and the courts to settle any potential legal dispute.”

Office of State Rep. Ashley Hinson (R), congresswoman-elect of Iowa’s First Congressional District:

“Congresswoman-Elect Hinson has faith in the electoral process and believes that every vote should be counted. If there is fraud, it should be investigated and dealt with. Our democracy depends on being able to follow the will of the people wherever it leads. Rep. Hinson trusts the process in Iowa and hopes that other states have the same integrity as Iowa election officials have shown.”

Campaign for State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R), candidate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District:

No comment

We’ve reached out to Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), Sen. Joni Ernst (R), Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D), Rep. Dave Loebsack (D) and former State Sen. Rita Hart (D), candidate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District, and have not received a response.

