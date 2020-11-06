Iowa State to limit number of fans allowed to attend basketball games

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University athletic officials say a very limited number of fans will be allowed to attend men’s and women’s basketball games at Hilton Coliseum.

University officials released a statement Thursday saying the seating capacity will be limited to nearly 1,400 fans.

That’s less than 10 percent of the Hilton’s seating capacity.

The Cyclone Club and Athletics Office will email basketball season ticket holders early next week to explain how the limited number of tickets for the games will be distributed.

