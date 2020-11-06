Advertisement

Iowa hospital questioned about releasing 97-year-old woman

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The family of a 97-year-old Iowa woman who died of the coronavirus is questioning why a Davenport hospital released her while she was still sick and didn’t inform her family that she had been sent home.

The Quad-City Times reports that Helen Lowery died two days after a maintenance worker found her unconscious in a chair in her apartment on October 21.

Grandson Michael Lowery says her family had no idea she had been sent home, even though he had asked to be informed.

The hospital’s chief medical officer says that generally COVID-19 patients “are discharged or remain hospitalized depending upon the individual’s clinical condition and the patient’s choice of care setting.”

