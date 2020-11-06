Iowa Court of Appeals upholds the murder conviction of a Chickasaw County man

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction of a Chickasaw County man serving life in prison for the death of his four-month-old son.

Zachary Koehn appealed his first-degree murder and child endangerment convictions, arguing the convictions should be vacated because of lack of evidence. Koehn also argued the jury in his case received incorrect instructions.

In August 2017, police found his son, Sterling Koehn, in an apartment in Alta Vista. Police said the child was in a baby swing, covered in maggots.

An autopsy showed he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.

A jury also convicted the child’s mother, Cheyanne Harris, for his death.

She is also serving a life in prison sentence for the same charges as Koehn.

