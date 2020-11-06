Hart pushes ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat Rita Hart has pushed ahead of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the U.S. House District 2 race, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Hart currently has 49.93 percent of the vote to Miller-Meek’s 49.89 percent with all 24 counties reporting in.

Hart now leads by 162 votes.

Miller-Meeks had been ahead of Hart as of Wednesday evening.

