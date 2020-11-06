Hart pushes ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat Rita Hart has pushed ahead of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the U.S. House District 2 race, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Hart currently has 49.93 percent of the vote to Miller-Meek’s 49.89 percent with all 24 counties reporting in.
Hart now leads by 162 votes.
Miller-Meeks had been ahead of Hart as of Wednesday evening.
