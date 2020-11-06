Advertisement

Hart pushes ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race

Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.
Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat Rita Hart has pushed ahead of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the U.S. House District 2 race, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Hart currently has 49.93 percent of the vote to Miller-Meek’s 49.89 percent with all 24 counties reporting in.

Hart now leads by 162 votes.

Miller-Meeks had been ahead of Hart as of Wednesday evening.

See the full results here.

