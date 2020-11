CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dike-New Hartford is no stranger to being in the state tournament and winning state championships. The Wolverines added another title to their trophy case after beating Denver in the 2A championship on Thursday, 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-15).

This is Dike-New Hartford’s 14th state championship in school history.

