COVID-19 cases surge in Jones County

Jones County COVID-19 Case Count Expected to See Significant Increase
COVID-19 in prisons and jails
COVID-19 in prisons and jails
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jones County Public Health was notified by the Anamosa State Penitentiary that over 400 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The COVID-19 cases reported in inmates housed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary will be included in the total case count for Jones County. Therefore, this large number of cases will cause a considerable increase in the total number of positive cases reported in the county on https://coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The rate of community spread of COVID-19 within Jones County continues to surpass all previous levels.

Jones County Public Health recommends residents participate in the important disease mitigation strategies of frequent hand hygiene, staying home when feeling unwell, social distancing, and wearing face coverings when in public.

