Cedar Rapids man leads police on high speed chase early Friday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a high speed chase.

Officials said they tried to pull over 23-year-old Antonio Franklin Hill in the area of 16th Street and 2nd Avenue SE, because his vehicle didn’t have license plates or a temporary tag.

In a news release, officials said Hill refused to pull over, taking off at a high rate of speed.

Officials said Hill led them on a chase down 3rd Avenue SE, with Hill going through the intersection with 19th Street at about 80 mph.

The pursuit continued toward Washington High School and then back toward 1st Avenue and 27th Street NE.

Hill was also clocked at 65 mph in a 30 mph zone in the area of B Avenue and 23rd Street.

Officials said during the pursuit, Hill weaved in and out of the correct lane of traffic.

Hill eventually drove to a dead end and ran over landscaping bricks on McLoud Drive NE.

That’s when Hill exited the vehicle and continued fleeing on foot.

The pursuit ended in a wooded area when a K9 apprehended Hill. Officials reported Hill was hitting the dog because the dog had grabbed a hold of him.

Hill was taken to Mercy Medical Center for the dog bite, then taken to jail.

He faces charges of Driving While Barred, Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Police Dog Interference, Improper Use of Lanes, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Failure to Obey Registration Plate, and two counts of Speeding.

