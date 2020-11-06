Advertisement

Black Hawk County post-election audit

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting for the general election in Adel, Iowa. As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press will count the vote and report the results of presidential, congressional and state elections quickly, accurately and without fear or favor on Nov. 3 and beyond.
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting for the general election in Adel, Iowa. As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press will count the vote and report the results of presidential, congressional and state elections quickly, accurately and without fear or favor on Nov. 3 and beyond.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Black Hawk County conducted its required post-election audit of a voting precinct following Tuesday’s general election.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate ordered post-election audits in all 99 Iowa counties, and chose a precinct at random in each county the day after the election. The audit requires county auditors to supervise a hand count of the top race on the ballot and compare the results to the voting machine count from election night.

In Black Hawk County, the Secretary of State chose Ward 2, Precinct 3 of Cedar Falls, where 812 votes were cast. Both the machine count from Tuesday night and the hand count Friday morning showed the following breakdown: 

  • Trump/Pence: 565
  • Biden/Harris: 231
  • De La Fuente/Richardson: 0
  • Blankenship/Mohr: 0
  • King/Chandler: 0
  • Hawkins/Walker: 1
  • Jorgensen/Cohen: 9
  • Pierce/Ballard: 0
  • West/Tidball: 1
  • Write-in: 4
  • Overvotes: 0
  • Undervotes: 1
  • Total Votes: 812

The hand count of the votes at Candeo Church in Cedar Falls matched the result recorded on election night.

County Auditor Grant Veeder said that the audit is proof of the reliability of the election system in Iowa. 

“This is one of numerous safeguards to the system,” he said, “but it is especially significant because it is proof after the fact. It shows that the system worked the way it was supposed to.”

Three precinct election officials conducted the count under the supervision of Elections Manager Karen Showalter.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Cedar Rapids Police seeking missing woman
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
Iowa City Pancheros employee arrested after punching customer in the face

Latest News

DCI determines Kossuth County inmate death a suicide
Romney: Trump’s election fraud claim wrong, ‘reckless’
Ernst working to ensure Iowans have access to free COVID-19 testing
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids