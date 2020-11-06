Black Hawk County post-election audit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Black Hawk County conducted its required post-election audit of a voting precinct following Tuesday’s general election.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate ordered post-election audits in all 99 Iowa counties, and chose a precinct at random in each county the day after the election. The audit requires county auditors to supervise a hand count of the top race on the ballot and compare the results to the voting machine count from election night.

In Black Hawk County, the Secretary of State chose Ward 2, Precinct 3 of Cedar Falls, where 812 votes were cast. Both the machine count from Tuesday night and the hand count Friday morning showed the following breakdown:

Trump/Pence: 565

Biden/Harris: 231

De La Fuente/Richardson: 0

Blankenship/Mohr: 0

King/Chandler: 0

Hawkins/Walker: 1

Jorgensen/Cohen: 9

Pierce/Ballard: 0

West/Tidball: 1

Write-in: 4

Overvotes: 0

Undervotes: 1

Total Votes: 812

The hand count of the votes at Candeo Church in Cedar Falls matched the result recorded on election night.

County Auditor Grant Veeder said that the audit is proof of the reliability of the election system in Iowa.

“This is one of numerous safeguards to the system,” he said, “but it is especially significant because it is proof after the fact. It shows that the system worked the way it was supposed to.”

Three precinct election officials conducted the count under the supervision of Elections Manager Karen Showalter.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.