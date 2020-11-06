Advertisement

Ballot tabulator machine breaks down, causes delay in election results in Jasper County

(NBC15)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – The Jasper County Auditor asked for a recount of nearly 11,000 absentee ballots after the scanning and tabulating machine jammed and began tearing ballots.

The Newton Daily reported that the request came after election workers noticed they were short 10 absentee ballots of what they should have had on election night. As of Wednesday, auditors said seven of the 10 missing ballots have been found.

Workers tried running the ballots through the machine again, but it broke down about halfway through the count.

Auditors told the Newton Daily they saved the results from the first time the ballots were run through the machine, so they could post the results on their election website. But the results are coming in much later than they were expecting.

The auditor’s office will have election workers re-mark a fresh ballot according to the damaged one’s vote, if the original ballot is too mangled for the machine to recognize it.

Parrott and Jasper County Deputy Auditor Tina Mulgrew told the Newton Daily that because so few ballots had gone missing, they are not expecting a change in the outcome of the races.

Auditors will ask supervisors for an administrative recount on November 5.

See the full story on Newton Daily’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Cedar Rapids Police seeking missing woman
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
Iowa City Pancheros employee arrested after punching customer in the face

Latest News

GOP senator: No evidence to support Trump vote-fraud claims
Hart pushes ahead of Miller-Meeks in U.S. House District 2 race
Woman injured in accidental shooting in Dyersville Wednesday
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Cedar Rapids Friday morning