Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, November 6, 2020. (KCRG)
By Aaron Hepker
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are on the scene of an accidental shooting at Cedar Rapids Lindale Mall.

The shooting was reported at about 1:40 p.m. near the middle of the mall according to one witness.

Police said a weapon accidentally discharged and a child was struck in the forearm. Police said the injury is not life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time.

