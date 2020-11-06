Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are on the scene of an accidental shooting at Cedar Rapids Lindale Mall.

The shooting was reported at about 1:40 p.m. near the middle of the mall according to one witness.

Police said a weapon accidentally discharged and a child was struck in the forearm. Police said the injury is not life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time.

Accidental Shooting at Lindale Mall (November 6, 2020 - 2:10 p.m.) Police are on the scene of a call that went out as... Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Friday, November 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.