Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are on the scene of an accidental shooting at Cedar Rapids Lindale Mall.
The shooting was reported at about 1:40 p.m. near the middle of the mall according to one witness.
Police said a weapon accidentally discharged and a child was struck in the forearm. Police said the injury is not life-threatening.
No other information is available at this time.
