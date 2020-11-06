Advertisement

912 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa Friday, 3,533 more cases reported

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another big spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday.

As of 10:30 a.m., 912 patients are in the hospital with the virus, marking another new record. 164 patients were admitted to hospitals over the last 24 hours, 188 of them are in the ICU and 67 are on ventilators.

The state also reported 3,533 additional COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the state over the last 24 hours.

Also as of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data is showing a total of 144,142 COVID-19 cases and 1,815 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

