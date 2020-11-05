Xavier & West Delaware set up showdown for 4A crown

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier Saints defeated the Western Dubuque Bobcats 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-16) on Wednesday afternoon in the 4A semifinal round. With the win, the Saints improve to 25-6 and advance to the state championship game.

Xavier will face off with the West Delaware Hawks, who defeated Gilbert 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-16) on Wednesday afternoon. Following the win, the Hawks improve to 30-11.

