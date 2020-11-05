With all but one Iowa congressional seat decided, candidates weigh in on what’s next

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Second Congressional District race, covering Iowa City, Davenport and Ottumwa, remains undecided. Right now, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is ahead by less than 300 votes over Democrat Rita Hart.

Hart’s campaign hinted it would request a recount, saying they will ensure Iowans' voices are heard and that remaining votes are counted. In Iowa, a candidate must request a recount only after the official canvass. That will happen next week to account for any late arriving absentee votes.

Miller-Meeks campaign felt confident any lingering absentee votes won’t be enough. The two are vying to replace Dave Loebsack. The Democrat has held the seat since 2006.

However, Political Analyst Megan Goldberg with Cornell College says that doesn’t mean a district with stick with the same party.

“Just because someone had that seat for a long time doesn’t mean it was a necessarily a democratic stronghold, it just means that once your in congress for a long time people aren’t willing to challenge you," said Goldberg. “I think what we’re seeing is a little bit of a regression to the mean because it is a pretty tight district in terms of the partisan make up."

Iowa did gain certainty in one Congressional district Wednesday. Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson says she is now focused on uniting the first district.

“I’m going to work hard everyday to be an accessible representative who listens," said Hinson speaking to reporters.

Hinson’s win flips the seat Republican, ousting democrat Abby Finkenauer, but she’ll still work in the minority party in the U.S. House.

“That’s exactly why I reached out to Congresswoman Axne today. If she’s serving in the majority I want to make sure I am partner for her in the minority. I think it’s important we do have that amplified voice and Iowans work together as a delegation," said Hinson.

Goldberg called Hinson’s win a bit of a surprise, going against most polls.

“I know that Finkeanuer won pretty handedly in her last election, but it’s still a tough district to win. I do think overall it does suggest that Iowa was not in play to the same degree we thought it was," said Goldberg.

