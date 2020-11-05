Waterloo students building sheds for low-income families

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Waterloo’s Career Center built and delivered sheds for low-income families in the Cedar Valley.

Students worked with Cardinal Construction and Master Builders of Iowa as part of a Sustainable Construction program. It’s designed to help the skills gap in construction.

$23,000 in grant money helped make the project possible.

According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, students built 8 sheds. The construction project will start again for the spring semester with the rest of the money.

