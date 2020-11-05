Advertisement

Waterloo students building sheds for low-income families

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Waterloo’s Career Center built and delivered sheds for low-income families in the Cedar Valley.

Students worked with Cardinal Construction and Master Builders of Iowa as part of a Sustainable Construction program. It’s designed to help the skills gap in construction.

$23,000 in grant money helped make the project possible.

According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, students built 8 sheds. The construction project will start again for the spring semester with the rest of the money.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Cedar Rapids Police seeking missing woman
Iowa City Pancheros employee arrested after punching customer in the face
7-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa reaches new high

Latest News

Kirkwood hosts drive-through job fair
New unemployment claims in Iowa are up
Update on suspicious package in Iowa City
Governor Reynolds announces COVID-19 movie theater relief program