New unemployment claims in Iowa are up

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Americans filing for their first unemployment benefits fell slightly last week -- but still at a historically high level.

The number dropped to about 750,000 new filings, a sign that many companies are still cutting jobs in the eighth month of the pandemic.

Before March, when the pandemic began to shut down the U.S. economy, the weekly figure for new unemployment filings was at about 300,000 for the previous five years.

The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 31, was 4,964. There were 4,478 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 486 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 37,290, a decrease of 2,535 from the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 4,351 (a decrease of 440) and continuing claims to 39,825 (an increase of 210 for a total decrease of 230 overall). Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

November and December are traditionally a time where we see an increase in unemployment claims due to cooler weather and the end of harvest. Employers in construction, agriculture and landscaping often start to lay off their workforces. It is unclear if we will see manufacturing layoffs given slower production schedules this year. Thus, we may see an increase in unemployment benefit claims.

December through the end of February are historically the time we see the highest levels of unemployment.

For the week ending October 31, 2020, unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $10,416,685.95. The following industries had the most claims:

● Manufacturing (1,227)

● Construction (693)

● Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc (593)

● Health Care & Social Assistance (441)

● Administrative, Support, Waste Management, and Remediation Services (294)

A total of $1,629,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid, which were retroactive payments as the program ended July 25, 2020.

