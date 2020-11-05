UnityPoint Health asks Iowans to do their part in the fight against COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health is asking Iowans to do their part in the fight against COVID-19. They released the following statement on Thursday:

"It’s crucial for the public to understand that the challenges we are facing are very real and urgent. The entire UnityPoint Health System is seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. We continue to work closely with our community partners to ensure we have the necessary beds, equipment, staffing and PPE to safely care for our communities, whether it is COVID-19 or other illness or injury. We have plans in place should there be a need for additional coronavirus care.”

Like other healthcare organizations, adequate staffing remains an issue, with an increasing number of our staff out with COVID-19 or isolating at home. Additionally, our staff is both physically and mentally exhausted. They’ve been fighting this virus, and fighting for their patients, for eight months. They continue to show up every single day for you, your friends and your family.

The bottom line is: We need your help. We’re at a critical point in our state’s fight against COVID-19. It is going to take every one of us doing our part to get this virus under control. Please protect your family, your community, and your local health care workers by wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying home when you are sick, practicing social distancing and getting your flu shot. If we work together, we can reduce the COVID-19 positivity numbers."

