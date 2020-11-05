Advertisement

Trump won 70% of Election Day vote in Iowa, swamping Biden

President Trump hosts news conference in the early morning hours of Wednesday
President Trump hosts news conference in the early morning hours of Wednesday(CNN/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — President Trump received more than 70% of the votes cast on Election Day in Iowa, easily overcoming Joe Biden’s substantial lead among those who voted early.

Unofficial results show Trump captured Iowa’s six electoral votes by winning more than 53% of the vote, defeating Joe Biden by about 138,700 votes.

A record number of people voted early in person and through the mail. Those voters heavily favored Biden.

Trump entered Election Day facing a deficit of 161,000 votes but ended up picking up about 300,000. Only 704,000 votes were cast at polling places Tuesday, a 230,000 decrease from 2016 as voters embraced other voting options.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Cedar Rapids Police seeking missing woman
Iowa City Pancheros employee arrested after punching customer in the face
7-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa reaches new high

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds announces new public awareness campaign while Covid-19 cases spike
Remains found in vehicle recovered from body of water near Hampton confirmed to be Ethan Kazmerzak
4,562 COVID-19 cases and 839 hospitalizations reported in Iowa Thursday
Man serving life for infant’s gruesome death loses appeal