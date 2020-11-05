Advertisement

Remains found in vehicle recovered from body of water near Hampton confirmed to be Ethan Kazmerzak

Ethan Kazmerzak, in a file photo, missing since 2013.
Ethan Kazmerzak, in a file photo, missing since 2013.(Courtesy Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd has confirmed the remains found the vehicle pulled from a body of water near Hampton are those of Ethan Kazmerzak.

Kazmerak, of Hampton, was last seen at a party in rural Franklin County on Sept. 15, 2013. He was 22 at the time.

Searchers found the car and recovered it from the body of water last month.

The sheriff said more testing will need to be done in the coming weeks to determine the cause and manner of death.

