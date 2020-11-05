Advertisement

Project 90 to receive more help through Habitat for Humanity

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Palo woman, who has been rebuilding a mobile home in Shellsburg after it was destroyed during the August 10 derecho, is receiving some new help.

Kendra Aarhus has been working on this mobile home that she calls Project 90 since September. She planned to give the mobile home to a family whose house was destroyed. The project has been completely done with volunteers and donations. Now, Habitat for Humanity said it was committing to give materials to help complete the project.

“I really thought I was going to use a lot of what was already in the house, but I pretty much redid the home,” Aarhus said. “I’m giving someone a new home at this point.”

Aarhus is hoping to complete the project by Thanksgiving.

