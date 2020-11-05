Advertisement

North Liberty burglary suspected arrested in traffic stop in Fayette

Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.
Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.(MGN online)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic stop ended with two people being arrested in Fayette at around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement in Fayette made the traffic stop of a vehicle for equipment failure on Highway 150 near Clark Street.

Officials then discovered the passenger in the vehicle had an active warrant from the North Liberty Police Department for burglary.

Officials said in a news release the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Skylar Battaglia, was arrested for driving with a suspended license, no insurance, failure to maintain seat belt as well as being issued two warnings for equipment violations.

The passenger, 26-year-old Shea C. Henderson, of Cedar Rapids, was also arrested when officials discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.

He was also charged with interference with official acts and failure to maintain safety belt.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Cedar Rapids Police seeking missing woman
Iowa City Pancheros employee arrested after punching customer in the face
7-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa reaches new high

Latest News

4,562 COVID-19 cases and 839 hospitalizations reported in Iowa Thursday
Man serving life for infant’s gruesome death loses appeal
Jones Golf Course in Cedar Rapids to be repurposed
Cedar Rapids firefighters contain large storm debris pile fire Thursday morning