North Liberty burglary suspected arrested in traffic stop in Fayette

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic stop ended with two people being arrested in Fayette at around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement in Fayette made the traffic stop of a vehicle for equipment failure on Highway 150 near Clark Street.

Officials then discovered the passenger in the vehicle had an active warrant from the North Liberty Police Department for burglary.

Officials said in a news release the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Skylar Battaglia, was arrested for driving with a suspended license, no insurance, failure to maintain seat belt as well as being issued two warnings for equipment violations.

The passenger, 26-year-old Shea C. Henderson, of Cedar Rapids, was also arrested when officials discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.

He was also charged with interference with official acts and failure to maintain safety belt.

