CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is not much more to stay that terrific. That describes our current weather pattern. It lasts through the weekend although winds will pick up a bit on Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s. Monday a cold front approaches with our first rain chance in a while leading to colder conditions.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.