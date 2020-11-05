Mild weather rolls into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our nice weather keeps rolling and any scattered clouds early this morning will give way to sunny sky and highs around 70. Plan on widespread 70s to continue through the weekend with the wind increasing from the south tomorrow and especially so by Saturday and Sunday. Our next system is still on track to bring us a chance of rain Monday into Tuesday with the potential for some snow to mix in as the system wraps up Tuesday night. At this time, latest data suggests parts of our area may receive over one inch of rainfall. Look for much cooler air next week with highs into the 40s primarily.

