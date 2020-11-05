Advertisement

Man serving life for infant’s gruesome death loses appeal

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a man serving life in prison for the 2017 death of his infant son, who was found dead in a maggot-infested baby swing.

Station WHO-TV reports that the appeals court on Wednesday rejected 31-year-old Zachary Koehn’s appeal of his first-degree murder and child endangerment convictions.

Koehn had argued the convictions should be vacated because, among other things, there was insufficient evidence to convict his and that the jury was given incorrect instructions.

Officials have said Koehn’s son, Sterling, was found dead in his parents' Alta Vista apartment and that he had been in the same diaper for up to two weeks.

