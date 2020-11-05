Advertisement

Liberty upsets Dowling, will battle Ankeny for programs’s first state title

Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Liberty Lightning upset top-seed Dowling 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-12) on Wednesday morning to advance to the 5A state title game. The Lighting improve to 24-2 while the Maroons close their season at 22-3.

Liberty will face off with the Ankeny Hawks on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. with the hopes of winning the program’s first ever state title.

