Kirkwood to host drive-through job fairs in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College is partnering with IowaWorks and Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services to host drive-through job fair events in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids this week.

People attending will stay in their vehicles as they receive information from different area businesses.

Kirkwood, Iowa-Works and IVRS will all be there to answer questions about job searching as well as training and education.

The free event on Thursday will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eastdale Plaza (by Delimart) in Iowa City.

Friday’s event will run the same hours in the Lindale Mall parking lot (near the old Sears location) in Cedar Rapids.

For more information, click here, or call 319-621-6682.

