Kirkwood hosts drive-through job fair

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People had a chance to safely get information about job openings during a drive- through Job Fair on Thursday.

Kirkwood Community College, Iowa Works and Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services held the job fair near the Iowa Works office in Iowa City.

People stayed in their vehicles while receiving information on what jobs are available and getting their questions answered.

Those who didn’t get a chance to go through the job fair today do have another chance, tomorrow, there will be another job fair at Lindale Mall parking lot in Cedar Rapids from 11AM -1PM.

