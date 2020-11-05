Advertisement

Johnson County local public health disaster emergency extended until Dec. 11, 2020

People wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 are reflected next to a sign requiring face coverings at a business in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in San Antonio. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Texas and the governor of Texas is encouraging people to wear masks in public and stay home if possible.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors and Emergency Management Commission approved to continue the Declaration of the Public Health Disaster Emergency until Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, or as long as Governor Kim Reynolds' State Disaster Declaration remains in effect, whichever date is later. Gov. Reynolds' most recent proclamation expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

The continuation of the disaster emergency also extends the date of the face-covering/mask regulation for all of Johnson County which was approved by the Board of Supervisors at the Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 formal meeting.

The resolution requires every person in Johnson County to wear a face-covering/mask when in public settings indoors and outdoors when it is not possible to keep six feet away from others. Public settings include, but are not limited to stores, schools, public transportation, or other public settings that are not one’s place of residence or with people who do not live in the same household. It applies to all areas and municipalities in Johnson County unless a municipality previously issued a face-covering/mask order.

