Initial unemployment claims increase in Iowa last week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A total of 4,964 initial unemployment claims were reportedly filed between October 25 and October 31. That number is up from the previous reporting period.

However, continuing weekly unemployment claims decreased last week by 2,535, for a total of 37,290.

Manufacturing and construction continue to be the industries with the most unemployment claims.

IWD said in a news release that November and December are traditionally a time when the state sees an increase in unemployment claims due to the colder weather and the end of the harvest. It’s a time when construction, agriculture and landscaping employers often start to lay off their employees.

Traditionally, the highest unemployment levels in the state are from December through February.

